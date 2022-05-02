Barn fire in Kenosha County, no animals hurt, two officers injured

MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman has been killed in a violent reckless driving crash. The medical examiner identified her as Yolanda Baxter. She was a pedestrian, standing on the sidewalk at the corner of North 35th Street and West Lisbon Avenue. Police said the crash happened just before...
SALEM, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies responded to a "fully engulfed" barn fire in Salem Sunday night, May 1. The fire broke out on 317th Avenue near Luisa's Pizza. Officials said Highway 50 was being shut down due to "visibility issues." They asked that everyone avoid the area near the fire and use alternate routes.
FOOTVILLE, Wis. — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in rural Rock County, officials said. Rock County dispatchers said the crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 213 near County Road B. An investigation found a 19-year-old Janeville man driving a 2006 Toyota heading west on Highway B failed...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
MADISON, Wis. — Cameron Knott said he couldn’t believe his ears or his eyes when a balcony collapsed at a home on Mifflin Street during the annual unsanctioned Mifflin Street Block Party, injuring three people. “You heard the cracking of the wood and then a lot of people screamed because it really doesn’t happen ever,” Knott recalled. He described the...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Authorities are searching for the man they allege is responsible for murdering a Wisconsin mother of six. According to her family, 30-year-old Brittany Booker was killed trying to help a friend out of an abusive relationship. She suffered multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, per WISN-TV. Her body was found in her car Sunday in Racine, Wis.
CHICAGO — A wife was charged with reckless homicide for allegedly running over her husband after he was trapped on their SUV’s roof while she was driving on the Dan Ryan, court documents state. On Sunday afternoon, prosecutors said Haihua Cheng, 27, and her husband John Gutierrez, 31, pulled into a parking area in Chinatown. […]
The National Weather Service now believes that at least three tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area during a severe weather outbreak on Saturday, with straight-line winds also causing damage in Rockford. According to officials, one of the three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in suburban Oak Brook, while the other...
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Joliet Police have located the family of a 5-year-old girl found Sunday morning. The girl was found wandering alone in the area of 4th Avenue and Sherman Street, according to police. Police have since made contact with the girl's family and are working to reunite them.
Comments / 0