Ventura, CA

Ukraine refugee shares her story at Ventura fundraiser

By Tracy Lehr
 4 days ago
VENTURA, Calif.-A refugee from Ukraine was a special guest a "We Stand with Ukraine" fundraiser in Ventura on Sunday.

Nataliia Poliakova, 25, said,  "My grandmother, who raised me, my aunt who is Russian, the sister of my father and all my father and my mom they just don't believe there is war."

Poliakova fled Ukraine in such a rush she forgot money she had left on a table.

She said relatives in Russia think their soldiers are saving Ukraine from Nazis.

She made it to Mexico, but had to camp in the elements before being allowed across the border.

She saw people from other countries were left behind.

She is staying with an aunt in Oxnard and trying to get a work permit, but they are talking about moving to Arkansas, where the cost the living isn't as high.

People applauded her bravery at the event held at the Ventura Comedy Club in the Ventura Harbor.

There is nothing funny about her escape, but there was joy thanks to musicians such as Lisa Gasaway of The Cover Girls.

"Our keyboard player, his wife is Ukrainian so it hit home to us. It is hard to even talk to her without crying. It makes you feel helpless that you can't do anything," said Galaway, " So we all tried to figure out what we can do and we are musicians, so we thought lets put together a benefit"

Her band and others including the Breaking Bored, and Misunderstood played a couple of sets for audience members who donated $25.

Galaway says thanks to donations from Keller Williams , VC Reporter and others they have already raised a more than $2,400.

She said the money will go to charities Ukrainians choose.

She said she hopes she can help Poliakova, too.

Poliakova has an Instagram and said people can follow her as she tries to find hope.

This is her first time to see palm trees and the beach, but she said she can't enjoy them while worrying about war.

#Ukraine#Mexico#Charity#Russian#Nazis#The Ventura Comedy Club#The Cover Girls#Ukrainian
Santa Barbara, CA
