Carson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 23:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 946 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Destin, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Destin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Roane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN GILMER...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE AND NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and may lead to minor water problems.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson, Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson; Plaquemines A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 935 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lafitte, or 11 miles south of Belle Chasse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Myrtle Grove around 955 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-070315- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.220506T1505Z-220510T1800Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1105 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Sunday morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including Independence, Anamosa Shaw Rd, De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning, and will fall to around 10 feet Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:20:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible Flood Warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM EDT. Target Area: Morgan The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Cacapon River near Great Cacapon. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Kilgore Road is flooded in multiple spots. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet, or 3.8 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Cacapon River Great Cacapon 9.0 5.2 Fri 9 am 5.0 5.0 5.8 10.2 2am Sun
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.9 Fri 9 AM 23.5 22.9 22.4 23.5 1 AM 5/07
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-070315- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.W.0020.220507T1040Z-220509T2000Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220507T1040Z.220508T0600Z.220509T1400Z.NO/ 1107 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas. Minor flooding of low lying areas begins. At 11.5 feet, Flood waters of Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville and approach Newport Street. Little Stillwater Creek will flood most of Phac Park along with portions of Wilson Road in Dennison. At 12.9 feet, Numerous low land areas are flooded. Stillwater Creek begins to flood portions of Newport Street in Uhrichsville. Homes along Park Drive begin to flood. Sections of Wilson Road near Phac Park are flooded. At 13.3 feet, Flood waters reach Newport Avenue in Uhrichsville as well as East 12th Street and North Main Street half way to East 11th Street. Phac Park along Little Stillwater Creek in Dennison is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Kanawha, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Nicholas, northeastern Kanawha, southeastern Roane, Clay and north central Fayette Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1115 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Glen, or 13 miles southwest of Clay, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Clay, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt, Glen, Wallback, Pinch, Elkview, Handley, Bickmore, Procious, Swiss, Indore, Bentree, Drennan, Ivydale and Pond Gap. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 13 and 20, and between mile markers 33 and 34. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 81 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Webster, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Braxton; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Webster; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, southwestern Upshur, north central Webster and south central Harrison Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1058 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Glenville to near Gassaway to 7 miles northwest of Birch River. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Sutton, Gassaway, Jackson Mill, Stonewall Jackson, Holly River State Park, Rock Cave, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Burnsville, Jane Lew, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Shock, Eden, Rosedale, Cleveland, Little Birch and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 47 and 107. Route 19 between mile markers 65 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill, Louisiana. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...Upper Bayou Dorcheat will rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to 11.5 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible Flood Warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...From late Saturday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet, or 8.2 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 7.1 Fri 2 am 6.6 6.0 5.7 15.6 Sun 8 am
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pendleton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 31.0 feet, Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pendleton 31.0 28.8 Fri 9 AM 29.1 29.6 30.2 30.9 1 PM 5/10
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 07:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Washington Cascades ANOTHER ROUND OF WINTER FOR THE CASCADES THIS WEEKEND A cold upper level trough over the Pacific Northwest this weekend will result in accumulating snowfall for the Cascades. Snow levels in the Cascades are expected to lower to around 3500 feet by late Saturday afternoon and then drop to 2000 to 2500 feet Sunday. Total snowfall accumulations over the weekend are expected to be 4 to 10 inches, with potentially 10 to 15 inches over the higher peaks in the Lane County Cascades. Travel over the Cascade passes may be difficult at times. Be prepared for winter driving conditions if planning on travel over the Cascades during the weekend, especially at night and in the early morning hours.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

