Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Nicholas, northeastern Kanawha, southeastern Roane, Clay and north central Fayette Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1115 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Glen, or 13 miles southwest of Clay, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Clay, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt, Glen, Wallback, Pinch, Elkview, Handley, Bickmore, Procious, Swiss, Indore, Bentree, Drennan, Ivydale and Pond Gap. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 13 and 20, and between mile markers 33 and 34. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 81 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
