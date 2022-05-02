ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU meteorology student from North Texas killed in crash was chasing his passion, family says

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours before his death, Nicholas Nair was...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS DFW

Candlelight vigil for Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...
BROCK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Teens Killed, 3 Injured in Dallas Wrong-Way Crash: Police

Two teens are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way crash in Dallas on Friday night, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 13900 Esperanza Road shortly after 9 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a red pickup...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Call for justice from family of man slain in Costco parking lot, Ali Elbanna

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The family of a man fatally shot during a robbery at a Dallas Costco, Ali Elbanna, is calling for justice. Elbanna was loading his groceries into his car on Nov. 16, 2021 when he was killed at the age of 60. He was a naturalized American citizen born in Lebanon to Palestinian refugees. Elbanna lived in North Texas for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, a Fort Worth native. The couple has five children. Elbanna owned and operated a small wholesale business in Arlington and was an active member of the local Muslim community, according...
DALLAS, TX
