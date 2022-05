IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who went missing Saturday afternoon on Lake Norman has been recovered, according to North Carolina Wildlife officials. Troutman Fire and Rescue said its crews responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to search for a man who may have drowned in the area of Lake Norman State Park. Officials suspended the search that night due to weather but resumed the next day.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO