ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Two Separate Officer-Involved Crashes Sunday in Miami-Dade County

NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami police cruiser crashed with a black SUV at an intersection in Downtown Miami on Sunday evening, the second crash involving an officer in Miami-Dade...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Crash involving 18-wheeler, SUV on I-95 causes slowdown

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Interstate 95 slowed down traffic Monday morning. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV failed to maintain control of the...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Woman, 19, Accused of Pointing Green Laser at Miami-Dade Police Aircraft

A 19-year-old woman was arrested early Monday after she allegedly pointed a green laser at a Miami-Dade Police aircraft. Yeneisy Valdera is facing a misuse of laser lighting device charge, according to a Miami-Dade Police arrest report. The report said Valdera, of Doral, was a passenger in a car when...
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Miami#4th Street#Police#Northwest 3rd Court#Mdpd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bay News 9

Florida man charged with abusing children over 48 years

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man already accused of child sexual abuse now faces new charges after victims came forward from as far back as 1972. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a news release that 62-year-old Thomas Lair is facing a total of 15 counts of molestation and sexual battery. Authorities say most of the victims were between 6 and 9 years old when the alleged incidents occurred between 1972 and 2020.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

27-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Struck By Brightline Train In Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach. It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at N Dixie Highway and NW 6 Street. Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and the individual drove around them. Witnesses say the man was sitting in his truck on the train tracks when he was hit. “It split the car in half,” says a witness named Montez Lynette. The man, who was identified as 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan, was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which is...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Body found in Fort Lauderdale; deputies investigating

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the death of an adult male near Fort Lauderdale. The body of the victim was found near Southeast 30th Street and Federal Highway, Monday morning. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and...
WSVN-TV

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a motorcycle took place in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a crash located around 228 Seabreeze Boulevard around 7:20 a.m., Sunday. An adult male, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the motorcycle...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy