Australia wins Langford title, clinches sevens world series

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer league’s financial watchdog says first-division clubs lost 645 million euros ($678 million) during the coronvirus-hit 2020-21 season. The DNCG says 17 of the 20 teams in Ligue 1 lost money. Match revenues took a huge hit as games were held without fans from October onward and with only 5,000 allowed before that. The deficit was 140 percent higher than the total of 269 million euros ($283 million) lost during the 2019-20 campaign. That season was called off with 10 matches left as the pandemic hit.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Frankfurt police say they have made more than 30 arrests after supporters of English club West Ham and local team Eintracht Frankfurt clashed before their Europa League game. The police say they had to intervene “at several locations” the previous night due to fights between rival fans or because supporters “wanted to fight.” Police say up to 1,000 visiting supporters “including fans considered to be a risk” were registered before the game.“ Frankfurt was hosting West Ham for the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Frankfurt was leading 2-1 from the first leg. There were also violent clashes between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before their Europa Conference League return leg.
ROME (AP) — Salernitana reached the safety spots with a 2-1 win over Venezia in Serie A after spending virtually the entire season in the relegation zone. Federico Bonazzoli converted a penalty and Simone Verdi scored the winner after Thomas Henry equalized for last-place Venezia. Salernitana moved up to 17th place and one point ahead of Cagliari. Venezia remained last and dropped seven points behind Salernitana with three matches remaining. Salernitana has won four of its last five matches and is on a five-game unbeaten run. The match was postponed from January when there was a coronavirus outbreak within Salernitana’s team.
The Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. The decision comes less than three months after the country hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The World University Games have also been postponed. The Asian Games were to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes. That is more than the Summer Olympics. The World University Games had been scheduled for June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A leading Catalan separatist politician says that Spain’s top intelligence official has acknowledged that her agency hacked into the cellphones of some politicians but insists it had proper judicial authorization. The digital rights group Citizen Lab says over 60 politicians, activists and others in Spain were reported to be targeted by the controversial Pegasus spyware. Catalan lawmaker Gabriel Rufián spoke Thursday after he participated in a closed-door meeting with the director of Spain’s National Intelligence Center along with a few other lawmakers. He says the spy chief said some politicians were legitimate hacking targets but her agency did not hack all those listed by Citizen Lab. The comments raise more questions about who else was spying on separatists in Spain.
The Omicron variants may burn themselves out in the next couple of months and the Delta variant might re-emerge, researchers claim. While Delta wiped out the variants that preceded it, Omicron has not eliminated Delta, said researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. After the original SARS-CoV-2 virus...
