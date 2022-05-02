Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel; Leslie; Whitley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Knox and Leslie. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1111 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Barbourville, Manchester, Cranes Nest, Fletcher, Fount, Green Road, Sprule, Tedders, Jarvis, Haven, Girdler, Woollum, Gibbs, Cannon, Knoxfork, Hinkle, Blackwater, Baileys Switch and Garrich. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
