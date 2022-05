UPDATE(7:23 a.m.) — A home on Harmon Street was damaged in the storm. This home is the only one on the street to have sustained storm damage. The Window was broken and the roof was ripped apart. UPDATE(7:14 a.m.) — Along Capital Drive in Daphne two sheds have been blown down the street from the […]

DAPHNE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO