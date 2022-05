LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Las Cruces Fire Department will stop issuing burn permits for open burning of vegetation effective Friday, May 6. The temporary ban on open burning is necessary because of severe drought conditions in Dona Ana County. Southern New Mexico, including Las Cruces, is experiencing severe drought conditions as indicated by the National Weather Service and the United States Drought Monitor, a collection of measures that allow experts to assess drought across the country.

