I was glad to see the education article last Sunday by the League of Women Voters (Sunday, April 24, Page C1, “A vision for public education in Florida,” by Rosemary Nilles). They gave some excellent information about what schools should be doing. They were very fair in pointing out how the kids and teachers are not getting a fair shake. It’s too bad the politicians in Tallahassee, who keep piling it on, don’t get to read it. Maybe they would stop using our schools to play their election games.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO