Asking frontline workers what they think about upcoming frontline worker pay

By Alek LaShomb
KIMT
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Eligible frontline workers will soon receive either a check or deposit of $750 dollars from the state of Minnesota after lawmakers passed a bipartisan frontline worker bill on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Labor said eligible workers will have 45 days from when the application opens...

www.kimt.com

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
CBS Minnesota

‘Who Else Is Going To Do It?’: MN Doctor Travels To SD To Work At Its Sole Abortion Clinic

Originally published on CBS News on April 20, before the reported draft opinion that suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe V. Wade. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS News) — Dr. Sarah Traxler works at the only abortion clinic in the state of South Dakota, but she lives hours away in Minnesota. Her trip involves a flight from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls, an escort at the airport for security reasons and a 20-minute drive to the clinic — all before her first patient. It’s a commute she’s done monthly for the past seven years. “I sort of feel at some level if I don’t do it...
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
KARE 11

South Dakota 2-year-old waits in Twin Cities for liver transplant

MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsea Schwab never imagined she'd be sitting in the Twin Cities, hundreds of miles away from her home. Her 2-year-old daughter, Baelyn, left fighting for her life. "The Friday before, Baelyn had what we thought was an allergic reaction, we don't know still, but we had taken...
KIMT

Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by early June. Currently only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S., using Pfizer's vaccine. Rival Moderna hopes to be the first to offer vaccinations to the youngest children, and began filing its own data with the Food and Drug Administration last week. The FDA has set tentative meetings in June to review data from one or both companies.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
KIMT

MetalCraft CEO shares experience with multiple sclerosis

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly one million people are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States, more than twice the original estimate, according to a study from the National MS Society. Multiple sclerosis can be a debilitating condition, but many are finding ways to live and thrive. Steve Doerfler...
KIMT

Minnesota prepares to be abortion destination if Roe falls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota could become a destination for abortion services for women from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court throws out the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The state’s abortion providers say they're already preparing for a surge. Abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. Minnesota has some significant restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before they can get an abortion. But a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates that’s due to go in trial next month seeks to remove those barriers.
MINNESOTA STATE

