Utah State

Solo climber survives night after falling 30 feet in canyon at Zion Nat’l Park

By MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV
KSLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A solo rock climber had to survive the night after falling 30-feet into a canyon on Saturday night. According to Utah’s Department of Public Safety, Sgt. Wyatt Weber, the 30-year-man started to climb the canyon sometime in the afternoon and fell around 8...

ksltv.com

