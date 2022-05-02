ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctQ2s_0fQ8dt7T00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Blazers in knit fabrics, pants with drawstrings or elastic waists, and polo shirts as the new button-down.

Welcome to the post-pandemic dress code for the office.

After working remotely in sweats and yoga pants for two years, many Americans are rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism as offices reopen. They’re giving a heave-ho to the structured suits, zip-front pants and pencil skirts they wore before the COVID-19 pandemic and experimenting with new looks. That has retailers and brands rushing to meet workers’ fashion needs for the future of work.

“Being comfortable is more important than being super structured,” said Kay Martin-Pence, 58, who went back to her Indianapolis office last month in dressy jeans and flowy tops after working remotely in leggings and slippers for two years. “Why feel buttoned up and stiff when I don’t have to?”

Before COVID-19, Martin-Pence used to wear dress pants with blazers to the pharmaceutical company where she works. She’s gone back to heels, but they’re lower, and she says she will never wear dress pants again to the office.

Even before the pandemic, Americans were dressing more casually at work. The time spent in sweats accelerated the shift from “business casual” to “business comfort.”

Still, return-to-office dressing remains a social experiment, said Adam Galinsky, a social psychologist at Columbia Business School who coined the term “enclothed cognition,” or how what people wear affects how they think.

“My guess is that it will go more casual, but maybe it doesn’t,” Galinsky said. “People are going to be consciously thinking about: ‘Am I wearing the right outfit for being in the office?’ They’re going to be thinking about what they’re doing, the context they’re in, and the social comparisons of what others will be doing.”

Steve Smith, CEO of outdoor sportswear brand L.L. Bean, said people are stepping out of their “typical uniform” — whatever form that may take.

“They’re going to expect more flexible hours, to be able to work in hybrid model, and to be comfortable — as comfortable as they were at home,” he said. “Some of the office uniforms, office wardrobes, are shifting and changing. There’s no reason why it can’t be permanent.”

Data from market research firm NPD Group and retailers reflect the shifting trends.

Wire-free bras now represent more than 50% of the total, non-sports bra market in the U.S., reversing a long-term trend, according to NPD. Sales of dressy footwear have been rebounding since 2021, but they’re still 34% below 2019 levels and more likely fueled by the return of social occasions, not the office, NPD said. Instead, casual sneakers are now the most common shoes for work.

Clothing rental company Rent the Runway said rentals for blazers were up nearly twofold in February from last year, reflecting a return to offices. But its customers are choosing colorful versions like pastel and fabrics like lightweight tweed, linens and twill. It said “business formal” rentals — traditional workwear like basic sheaths, pencil skirts and blazers — are roughly half of what they were in 2019, said Anushka Salinas, president and chief operating officer.

Stitch Fix, a personal shopping and styling service, noted men are increasingly choosing options like hiking and golf pants for the office. For the first three months of the year, revenue for that type of clothing was up nearly threefold over a year ago.

Polo shirts have replaced the collared button-down for men, and there’s strong demand for pull-on pants, the company said. The ratio of elastic-waist work pants to those with buttons or zippers on Stitch Fix was one to one in 2019; now it’s three to one.

Other workers, however, are feeling excited about dressing up again.

Emily Kirchner, 42, of Stevensville, Michigan, who works in communications for a major appliance manufacturer, said she’s investing more in her wardrobe as she returns to the office. She used to wear tunic tops and leggings from Stitch Fix in the pre-pandemic days. Now, she’s turning to the service for high-end jeans, blouses and blazers.

“It’s kind of fun to dress up,” said Kirchner, who had a baby early in the pandemic and wants to wear clothes that don’t make her look like what she calls a “frumpy mom.” “It’s kind of like that back-to-school feeling.”

Retailers had to pivot to Americans’ changing demands throughout the pandemic and now again with many returning to offices. Upscale department store Nordstrom, for example, has opened women’s denim shops to highlight its expanded selection as it sees more women wearing jeans to work.

Even Ministry of Supply, a company looking to make work clothing as comfortable as exercise wear, had to make big changes. When the pandemic hit, it was stuck with piles of tailored pants and jackets in performance fabrics deemed irrelevant for a remote workforce.

The Boston-based company started by graduates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology quickly reengineered the items, sticking in elastic waistbands and removing zippers. It also slimmed down hems on pant suits to give them “sneaker″ cuts.

As workers return to the office, Ministry of Supply is keeping those relaxed looks and sneaker cuts and has permanently eliminated zippers — all its pants have elastic waistbands or drawstrings. It’s also reinventing its tailored suit.

“The new challenge is: How do I look presentable when I am in person without sacrificing comfort?” said Gihan Amarasiriwardena, co-founder and president.

The 200-year-old haberdashery Brooks Brothers had a bigger challenge — it never followed the casual office attire trend several years ago like its rivals. Under a new owner and CEO Ken Ohashi, the company has found success in offering relaxed styles in a post-bankruptcy reinvention.

Now, 45% of its offerings are casual sportwear like sweaters and polo shirts. Before the pandemic, that figure was 25%, Ohashi said.

He said dress shirts are making a comeback as workers return to the office. But Brooks Brothers is adding a twist: a stretch version of its cotton-knit shirts with the comfort of a polo. It also is offering colorful jackets.

“The guy is attracted to novelty right now, novelty color, novelty print, novelty pattern,” Ohashi said. “Historically, that guy came in, and he was buying a navy, a charcoal and black suit. He definitely wants to mix it up. And I think that is here to stay.”

___

Associated Press writer David Sharp contributed from Freeport, Maine.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio at http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
Elle

Amal Clooney Trades in Her Nine-to-Five Attire for the Perfect Party-Girl Sheer Top and Stilettos

Amal Clooney is known for her workwear style sensibilities, but last night, she proved that she also knows how to dress for off-duty fun. The human rights lawyer was photographed getting dinner in New York City in a look that shed her usual serious attire. After the ivory shift dress and sleek trench coat that she had been wearing earlier that day, Clooney slipped into a slinky sequined top, worn loosely tucked into a pair of blue jeans with raw hems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dress Pants#Sneaker#Ap#Americans#Columbia Business School
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

881K+
Followers
430K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy