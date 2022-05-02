Woodcarvers get turn to shine at show in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – From a traditional canvas to snow sculptures to classical music. There are all types of ways to express ourselves through art. On Sunday in Oshkosh, it was the woodcarvers’ turn to be in the spotlight.

The Mid Wisconsin Chippers Club hosted their 46th annual Artistry in Wood Event which was a chance for the club to raise funds and for the area’s most talented artists to show off a bit.

“Sometimes I have a hard time getting my head out the door it’s so big from people complimenting me,” said Bill Tuchscherer.

Ron Engen carves birds out of wood and says he’s been doing it for 50 years ever since his brother started doing it.



“I love going to a show and people want to touch it and feel it and pick it up and when people ask me questions I love to help them out,” said Engen.

From falconry to pyrography, attendees were likely to see something that made them say wow at the show this afternoon.

Organizers told Local Five News that there were 80 artists at the show and they came from 28 different towns and cities in Wisconsin.

