Holmen, WI

Boy Scouts learn wilderness first aid for emergencies at Camp Decorah

By Jordan Fremstad
 4 days ago

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – Western Wisconsin Boy Scouts spent the weekend updating some important skills. It was all about wilderness first aid at Camp Decorah in Holmen.

Scout leaders took turns acting as victims through 22 different scenarios to learn how to treat, stabilize and get a person to safety if they get hurt far from civilization. Organizers say using stage makeup on the scouts playing victims helped not only with the re-enactments but also in mentally preparing them for what they might see in a real emergency.

With hands-on experience, they’re able to better understand how they’re supposed to address these concerns,” said Dominic Kreiling with Boy Scout Troop 15. “So, when they experience it like at scout camp or in real life they’ll understand what they’re supposed to do.”

Some of the scenarios had the scout leaders dealing with things like lightning strikes, hypothermia, and wounds from steep falls. Organizers preached the motto “expect the best but prepare for the worst.”

Stronger together: REAL Girls program aims to empower La Crosse elementary students

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The REAL Girls program at Northside Elementary School in La Crosse is introducing fourth- and fifth-grade girls to running, leadership and empowerment. Being a kid is tough. Sometimes, children can feel like they are all on their own. Seven years ago, Regan Mueller decided to start a program that could change that for North Side girls.
