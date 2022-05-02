ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Lake Pleasant sees possible drowning just a week after a 20-year-old man was found dead underwater: MCSO

Cover picture for the articleA man swimming in Lake Pleasant on May 1 went...

County
Maricopa County, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection with death of 2 girls in Casa Grande shooting

Remember Allister Adel: former Maricopa County Attorney dies at age 45. Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Arizona Historical Society held an event on Tuesday at the Arizona...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
AZFamily

DPS names 3 killed in crash during human smuggling pursuit in Pinal County

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The three men killed in an SUV head-on crash on Interstate 10 last week have been identified. On April 21, Kevin Avila, 18, was driving an SUV on I-10 westbound carrying eight people when an officer tried to stop him near Eloy. He sped away into the dirt median, rolled the vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Two people died at the crash site, and several were taken to Tucson and Phoenix hospitals, where one person later died.
AZFamily

Man who was arrested after leading officers on pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix Friday afternoon has been identified by police. According to court documents, bystanders told police Brandon Smith, 30, was passed out in his car on Friday around 1:30 p.m. near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads. Several people tried to wake Smith up by banging on his car windows, but he didn’t wake up. When officers arrived, they saw Smith had a gun and knife, so they pinned their patrol cars to the front and back of Smith’s car to prevent him from driving away, court paperwork states.
AZFamily

Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing teen and leaving scene

Pedal Haus Brewery is located along Roosevelt Row, just west of 3rd Street. Arizona's Family Investigates Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is using consumer fraud funds to pay for high-profile legal fights. Antisemitic incidents in Arizona are on the rise according to a new Anti-Defamation League report. Updated: 16 hours...
AZFamily

Woman arrested after allegedly killing family member inside Peoria home

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a family member inside a home in Peoria. Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12 p.m., Peoria police responded to a medical call near 111th and Olive avenues. When officers arrived,...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police find 2 dead, 1 critically injured with gunshot wounds

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are conducting a homicide investigation after two men were found dead and another was critically injured with gunshot wounds on Saturday morning. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call around 1 a.m. near the area of 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

