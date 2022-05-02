All-state boys basketball teams to be announced this week starting with non-PIAA schools

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

The boys basketball all-state teams will be announced one classification per day this week starting with non-PIAA schools.

Westtown senior Dereck Lively, who led the prep school near West Chester to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title this winter, tops this group as the Non-PIAA Player of the Year. The 7-foot-1 center and Duke recruit is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2022 class by ESPN. Lively averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

The team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters.

Kiski School’s Chris Moncrief earned second-team honors. Moncrief is an Evansville recruit.

2022 Non-PIAA All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Dereck Lively, 7-1, sr., Westtown

Kachi Nzeh, 6-8, jr., George School

Elmarko Jackson, 6-3, jr., Academy of the New Church

Jameel Brown, 6-4, sr., Westtown

Muhsin Muhammad, 6-3, jr., Germantown Friends

Second team

Christian Bliss, 6-4, so., George School

Christian Kirkland, 6-6, jr., Friends Select

Anthony McCall, 6-4, sr., Academy of the New Church

Xavian Lee, 6-2, sr., Perkiomen

Chris Moncrief, 6-4, sr., Kiski School

Third team

Quin Berger, 6-2, sr., Westtown

Augie Gerhart, 6-9, jr., Hill

Kevin McCarthy, 6-2, so., Episcopal Academy

Mark Butler, 6-0, jr., Penn Charter

Ryan Williams, 6-2, so., Malvern Prep

Player of the Year

Dereck Lively, Westtown

Coach of the Year

Seth Berger, Westtown/ Ben Luber, George School

• • • • •

All-State Boys Basketball Schedule

Monday: Non-PIAA schools

Tuesday: PIAA Class A

Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A

Thursday: PIAA Class 3A

Friday: PIAA Class 4A

Saturday: PIAA Class 5A

Sunday: PIAA Class 6A