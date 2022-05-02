All-state boys basketball teams to be announced this week starting with non-PIAA schools
The boys basketball all-state teams will be announced one classification per day this week starting with non-PIAA schools.
Westtown senior Dereck Lively, who led the prep school near West Chester to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title this winter, tops this group as the Non-PIAA Player of the Year. The 7-foot-1 center and Duke recruit is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2022 class by ESPN. Lively averaged 14 points, 14 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.
The team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters.
Kiski School’s Chris Moncrief earned second-team honors. Moncrief is an Evansville recruit.
2022 Non-PIAA All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Dereck Lively, 7-1, sr., Westtown
Kachi Nzeh, 6-8, jr., George School
Elmarko Jackson, 6-3, jr., Academy of the New Church
Jameel Brown, 6-4, sr., Westtown
Muhsin Muhammad, 6-3, jr., Germantown Friends
Second team
Christian Bliss, 6-4, so., George School
Christian Kirkland, 6-6, jr., Friends Select
Anthony McCall, 6-4, sr., Academy of the New Church
Xavian Lee, 6-2, sr., Perkiomen
Chris Moncrief, 6-4, sr., Kiski School
Third team
Quin Berger, 6-2, sr., Westtown
Augie Gerhart, 6-9, jr., Hill
Kevin McCarthy, 6-2, so., Episcopal Academy
Mark Butler, 6-0, jr., Penn Charter
Ryan Williams, 6-2, so., Malvern Prep
Player of the Year
Dereck Lively, Westtown
Coach of the Year
Seth Berger, Westtown/ Ben Luber, George School
• • • • •
All-State Boys Basketball Schedule
Monday: Non-PIAA schools
Tuesday: PIAA Class A
Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A
Thursday: PIAA Class 3A
Friday: PIAA Class 4A
Saturday: PIAA Class 5A
Sunday: PIAA Class 6A
Comments / 0