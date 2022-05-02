ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Lyric Opera to Present ‘Champion’

By Francisco Salazar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Lyric Opera’s is set to present a new production of “Champion: An Opera in Jazz” by Terence Blanchard and libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Cristofer. The contemporary opera will be directed...

Alison Bolshoi to Perform at Rutherfurd Hall Cultural Festival

The Rutherfurd Hall Cultural Festival is set to present “A Night at the Opera.”. The performance on May 14 will see opera singer Alison Bolshoi sing alongside friends. Bolshoi has performed at the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Carnegie Hall, Boheme Opera in New Jersey, Opera America in NYC, and Dallas Opera. Her repertoire includes Wagner and Verdi.
PERFORMING ARTS
Claus Guth Rejects Bolshoi Theatre Award

Stage director Claus Guth has rejected the Golden Mask Award at the Bolshoi Theatre. Guth was awarded the prize for Best Director but the director noted that he could not accept the award due to the war, which he has condemned. Guth was receiving the award for his production of...
THEATER & DANCE
Celebrity Series of Boston Announces 2022-23 season

The Celebrity Series of Boston has announced its 2022-23 season with numerous vocal performances. Here is a look at those concerts. Anne Sofie von Otter and Kristian Bezuidenhout perform a recital. Performance Date: Nov. 5, 2022. In Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth, a new work co-commissioned by...
BOSTON, MA
Baritone Justin Austin & Pianist Howard Watkins Headline Latest Installment of Park Avenue Recital Series

On May 24, 2022, Park Avenue’s Recital Series will continue with a concert from baritone Justin Austin and pianist Howard Watkins. The program will explore Austin’s perspective on what it means to be an American through the lens of composers such as Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Kurt Weill, Damien Sneed, and art songs by Ricky Ian Gordon which set to music poems by Langston Hughes.
MUSIC
Amanda Forsythe, Nicholas Phan, Susanna Phillips, Sidney Outlaw, Wendy Bryn Harmer Headline Boston Baroque’s Historic 2022-23 Season

Boston Baroque has unveiled its 2022-23 season, which will be its 50th anniversary season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. It all kicks off with Bach’s Mass in B Minor. Amanda Forsythe, Sonja Tengblad, Tamara Mumford, Nicholas Phan, and Kevin Deas will be the soloists. Music Director Martin Pearlman conducts.
BOSTON, MA
Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Turandot, Cast B

(Credit: Metropolitan Opera / Marty Sohl) I could commence this review by going into the political implications and problematic circumstances surrounding this production, but another writer has already done an excellent job spotlighting all that. Instead, I am going to jump into the performance itself, the second in this run...
THEATER & DANCE
Obituary: Dallas Opera’s Former General Director Plato Karayanis Dies at 93

The Dallas Opera’s former General Director Plato Karayanis has died at the age of 93. In a statement, the company said, “We are saddened to learn and share the news of the death of Plato Karayanis, former General Director of The Dallas Opera. He served the company faithfully from 1977 to 2000 and his impact will be forever felt within the Dallas Opera family. Throughout his entire life, Plato was an innovator in the arts, and we are honored to have benefited from his leadership for more than twenty years. His memory lives on in the Karayanis Rehearsal Production Center, as well as an impressive legacy of artistic achievements.”
DALLAS, TX
Toledo Opera Brings Back Outdoor Series

For the fourth year in a row, Toledo Opera is hosting its outdoor series throughout May. The first performance is on May 4 at 6 pm at the Toledo Botanical Garden. Other performances held at the Botanical Gardens include May 11, 18, and 24. On May 14 and 21 the venue will be the Toledo Farmers’ Market.
TOLEDO, OH
Vancouver Opera to Provide Simulcast of ‘HMS Pinafore’

The Vancouver Opera House is set to present a live simulcast of “HMS Pinafore” on May 7, 2022 at the šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza). Conductor Rosemary Thomson is set to debut with the company alongside a cast starring soprano Caitlin Wood; tenor Ernesto Ramírez; baritones Jorell Williams, Peter McGillivray and Marcus Nance; and mezzo-soprano Megan Latham. “HMS Pinafore” will be sung in English with subtitles.
THEATER & DANCE
Pittsburgh Opera to Stream ‘In a Grove’

Pittsburgh Opera is set to broadcast the world premiere of “In a Grove” on May 15, 2022. The showcase, which is based on the short story by Ryunosuke Akutagawa, will be available to stream on YouTube for free. The opera, which is based on the source material that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2021-22 Review: Sir Bryn Terfel in Recital

On April 26th the Opéra de Monte-Carlo presented Sir Bryn Terfel in recital, marking the legendary bass-baritone’s first return to the Monaco stage since 2016, as his recital planned for February 2021 had been cancelled due to COVID travel restrictions. If one had to choose a single word...
PERFORMING ARTS
San Diego Opera Announces ‘Opera Hack 3.0’

San Diego Opera has announced “Opera Hack 3.0,” the third installment in its interdisciplinary series which brings theater and tech experts together to explore how technology can improve the production, presentation, and experience of opera. On May 20, 2022, “Opera Hack” will commence with numerous, virtual events featuring...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daniel Barenboim Cancels Upcoming Tour Due to Circulatory Problems

(Credit: Thomas Bartilla) Daniel Barenboim has canceled his upcoming tour following the advice of his physician. In a statement, the conductor’s team said, “Daniel Barenboim, has withdrawn from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra’s upcoming tour. Mr. Barenboim was recently diagnosed with an inflammatory vascular disease and has been undergoing inpatient treatment for the past two weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery. The WEDO tour will continue with rising conductor Thomas Guggeis (Thomas Guggeis – Conductor), a former assistant to Mr. Barenboim, slated to be the next General Music Director of Frankfurt Opera.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Leah Crocetto, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Limmie Pulliam, and Aleksey Bogdanov to Open San Diego Symphony Season

The San Diego Symphony has announced its 2022-23 Masterworks Classical Season, which will be book-ended with vocal performances of works by Verdi and Antonio Estévez. Opening the season is a San Diego Symphony premiere presentation of Verdi’s “Requiem” featuring soloists soprano Leah Crocetto, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, tenor Limmie Pulliam, and baritone Aleksey Bogdanov, all of whom are making their Symphony debuts. The San Diego Master Chorale will join them on stage, with Music Director Rafael Payare on the podium.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hera Hyesung Park, Magdalena Kozena, Alejandro Escobar, Kate Royal, Raquel Andueza Headline Second Half of Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo’s 2022 Season

The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá, Colombia has announced its program for the second half of 2022. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Clara Rozo will present “Ibérica: canots del mundo lusófono e hispano”with pianist Luis Gabriel Mesa....
ENTERTAINMENT
Jonas Kaufmann, Elīna Garanča & Christian Gerhaher Lead Berliner Philharmoniker’s 2022-23 Season

The Berliner Philharmoniker has announced its 2022-23 season featuring some of the greatest singers in the world. Here is a look at the vocal highlights of the season. Georg Nigl, Dirk Rothbrust and Vilde Frang are the soloists in the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin and Vladimir Jurowski’s concert. The program includes music by Iannis Xenakis, Béla Bartók, and Gustav Mahler.
MUSIC
Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Queen in Me’

“The Queen In Me” is set to explore the many ways that race, gender, and sexuality are represented, and often policed, in the opera industry. The new co-production from the Canadian Opera Company, Amplified Opera, Nightwood Theatre, and Theatre Gargantua was created by and stars interdisciplinary artist Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野.
THEATER & DANCE
Jonas Kaufmann, Anja Harteros, Brian Jagde & Charles Castronovo Lead Bayerische Staatsoper’s 2022-23 Season

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced its 2022-23 season featuring 10 new productions. Benedict Andrews directs Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” with Vladimir Jurowski conducting a cast that includes Louise Alder, Avery Amereau, Konstantin Krimmel, Sebastian Kohlhepp, Sandrine Piau, and Christian Gerhaher. Performance Dates: Oct. 26, 2022-July 17,...
MOVIES

