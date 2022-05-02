Boston Lyric Opera to Present ‘Champion’

The Dallas Opera’s former General Director Plato Karayanis has died at the age of 93. In a statement, the company said, “We are saddened to learn and share the news of the death of Plato Karayanis, former General Director of The Dallas Opera. He served the company faithfully from 1977 to 2000 and his impact will be forever felt within the Dallas Opera family. Throughout his entire life, Plato was an innovator in the arts, and we are honored to have benefited from his leadership for more than twenty years. His memory lives on in the Karayanis Rehearsal Production Center, as well as an impressive legacy of artistic achievements.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO