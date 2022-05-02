Mallard Fillmore cartoons for the week of May 2

“Playful,” “friendly,” “polite” and “nice kid” were all common responses from people when asked about Azuree Charles. The 9-year-old boy was remembered by at least 200 people outside the East Ken Manor office building along Gardlock Court in New Kensington on Thursday evening, a day after his body was found outside of a nearby home.
Seekers of family fun and thrills can get an earlier start this year at Idlewild and SoakZone. The traditional Idlewild section of the amusement park on Route 30 in Ligonier Township will open for its 145th season on Saturday, two weeks earlier than usual. Weekend operations are scheduled through May 22.
An unexpected friendship between a boy and his pet duck is causing a splash in Aspinwall. Steven Hu, 11, is raising a 1-month-old call duckling he named Aspinwall. “I was considering Joe for a name,” Steven said. Aspinwall doesn’t wear a leash and follows Steven around everywhere. The family...
New York and Pittsburgh are cities both known for their bridges. So it may be appropriate that after Veronica Stigeler-Cowher celebrates the release of her new album, “Bridges Vol. 3,” in Brooklyn on June 9, the 2022 Celebrity Care Fest on July 23 in Pine will be her next performance.
If you can’t wait until Cinco de Mayo, the merchants of downtown Latrobe are offering a Fiesta Fourth from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. It’s a South of the Border twist to the business district’s monthly Shop Hop events, when participating retailers stay open later than usual with special offers and themed treats and activities.
Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. Often we hear stories of twentysomethings who catch a break and land starring roles in TV and film just a few years out of college. But many times, it takes longer to make Hollywood dreams...
“Books take you to places you could never go. Books can also take you away from places where you don’t want to be. A book can be like a best friend.”. That’s how Laurie Moser feels about the printed word — and what motivated her to serve as co-chair for the inaugural Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books, to be held Saturday, May 14, in several venues throughout Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.
Comments / 0