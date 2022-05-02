Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-070315- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.220506T1505Z-220510T1800Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1105 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Sunday morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO