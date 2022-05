DENVER -- Look across the National League leaderboards, and Josh Bell’s name is there. The first baseman is off to the hottest start of his seven-year Major League career, recording an NL-leading .464 on-base percentage, third-ranked .366 batting average and sixth-highest OPS (1.013) in his first 24 games of the season. His offensive production is translating into the win-and-loss column for the Nationals, too -- they are .500 when he records at least one RBI.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO