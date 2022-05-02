ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

BUSINESS BRIEFS: BCC receives $10M infrastructure grant; Williams earns STARS Gold Rating; McNair named local Sotheby’s brokerage manager; new board member, corporators at Lee Bank; Clark Art announces fellows; BMM celebrates new Great Barrington office

By Amy Krzanik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBCC receives $10M grant for critical infrastructure upgrades. PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Community College (BCC) recently announced it is one of four public colleges in the Commonwealth to receive substantial funding through Gov. Charlie Baker’s new Critical Building Infrastructure Program. Joining recipients UMass Dartmouth, Northern Essex Community College, and Massachusetts Maritime Academy...

