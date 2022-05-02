BUSINESS BRIEFS: BCC receives $10M infrastructure grant; Williams earns STARS Gold Rating; McNair named local Sotheby’s brokerage manager; new board member, corporators at Lee Bank; Clark Art announces fellows; BMM celebrates new Great Barrington office

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO