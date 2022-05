CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People eating at Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery in Cedar Rapids Thursday are paying a little bit more for their food. The restaurant posted to Facebook last week to give a heads up, letting people know costs for eggs have increased 240% and butter has gone up 180% since they opened their doors a year and a half ago.

