It will take something special to stop Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid! A four-time Caja Magica champion Rafael Nadal did not have that on Friday, as the youngster beat him 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and 28 minutes. Alcaraz overpowered Nadal for the first time in three encounters, experiencing an injury in the second set and starting all over in the decider to leave the king of clay behind and set the semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO