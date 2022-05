Twins: -1.5 (+115) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) The Twins have done well against southpaws this season, 14th in batting average, but overall the team is humming at the dish, scoring 4 or more runs in 9 of their last 13 games. Now, they face a lefty in Zach Logue who has struggled in a limited sample size as a rookie. Logue has made 3 starts a the big league level dating back to spring training. Even if Longue gets a limited amount of innings and operate as an opener, the team is middle of the pack in bullpen ERA this season.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO