We know the real estate market is wild right now. The inventory of homes in Berkshire County is lower than ever and most are selling at well above asking prices. While the most popular homes in our area on the market right now are priced between $200,000 and $400,000 that doesn't mean there aren't some million dollar plus gems on the market in The Berkshires.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO