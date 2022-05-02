ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is it the flu or COVID? Pediatrician shares advice on how to protect your kids against both

KVUE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flu is spreading across Central Texas a...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
KVUE

Children entering foster care often don't have much. That's where the 'Rainbow Room' comes in

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of times when a child is removed from their home and placed into Texas foster care, they leave with nothing but the clothes on their back. As Marcus Cantu with Partnerships for Children explained, that's where the Rainbow Room comes in. The Rainbow Room is the first stop a caseworker makes after being assigned to a child that has newly entered into the foster care system.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy