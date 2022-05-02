Minneapolis Church Is On A Mission To Build The Largest Pillow Fort Ever

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is there anything more fun than building a fort? What about a record-breaking pillow fort?

That was the goal Sunday at Lake Harriet United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. A group is on a mission to build the world’s largest pillow fort, and in turn, give those pillows away to people experiencing homelessness.

Pillows can be dropped off at the church anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

