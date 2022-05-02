Special Weather Statement issued for Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 06:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-070315- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.W.0020.220507T1040Z-220509T2000Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220507T1040Z.220508T0600Z.220509T1400Z.NO/ 1107 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillwater Creek at Uhrichsville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Stillwater Creek comes out of its banks in several locations resulting in overflowing in poor drainage areas. Minor flooding of low lying areas begins. At 11.5 feet, Flood waters of Stillwater Creek will reach the intersection of East 12th Street and North Main Street in Uhrichsville and approach Newport Street. Little Stillwater Creek will flood most of Phac Park along with portions of Wilson Road in Dennison. At 12.9 feet, Numerous low land areas are flooded. Stillwater Creek begins to flood portions of Newport Street in Uhrichsville. Homes along Park Drive begin to flood. Sections of Wilson Road near Phac Park are flooded. At 13.3 feet, Flood waters reach Newport Avenue in Uhrichsville as well as East 12th Street and North Main Street half way to East 11th Street. Phac Park along Little Stillwater Creek in Dennison is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.7 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO