Special Weather Statement issued for Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Floyd; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Leslie; Magoffin; Owsley; Perry; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Magoffin, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1035 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Hazard, Barbourville, Manchester, Hindman, Hyden, Estill, Pippa Passes, Wayland, Vicco, Buckhorn, Bobs Fork, Bear Branch, Big Creek, Sizerock, Jacks Creek, Marcum, Hosea, Panco and Thousandsticks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0