ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

JonBenet’s dad creates petition asking Polis to change who handles case

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPXfs_0fQ8RPcH00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — According to our affiliates at FOX News , John Ramsey, the father of murdered JonBenet Ramsey, announced on Saturday the start of a petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing in the case rather than the Boulder Police Department.

“I hope Jared Polis has the sense to leave it in the hands of experts who have been working on this case for over 20 years,” Mitch Morrissey, the former Denver district attorney and current chief of operations at United Data Connect said.

As the Denver DA, Morrissey assisted the Boulder County DA’s office for a time in the Ramsey case. He told FOX31 he finds the petition ridiculous.

“It’s a petition to hopefully get the state of Colorado to intervene and have the items from the crime scene that could be tested for DNA that haven’t been tested,” Ramsey told Fox News Digital at the CrimeCon 2022 convention in Las Vegas on Saturday. “It’s going to take a lot of help to get that moving again. But you know, the government is very reactive and we’re talking about politicians. We want them to do the right thing.”

“A bunch of people signs a petition that does not understand the techniques and difficulties in this case. I know the BPD understands it,” Morrissey said.

The petition now has over 1,700 signatures. But Morrissey said he guarantees BPD is looking at new DNA techniques to run on the JonBenet case.

A spokesperson with the Governor’s office responded to FOX31 about the new petition:

“The state will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenet Ramsey’s killer and bring him or her to justice.”

Cold case: Who killed JonBenét Ramsey 25 years ago?

The Boulder Police Department also responded to the petition:

The Boulder Police Department is aware of the recent request involving the homicide investigation of JonBenet Ramsey and wants the community to know that it has never wavered in its pursuit to bring justice to everyone affected by the murder of this little girl.

Ever since Dec. 26, 1996, detectives have followed up on every lead that has come into the department, to include more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and traveling to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals in connection to this crime.

This case has been under constant review with federal, state, and local partners. As recently as March 2022, the Boulder Police Department hosted another meeting with federal, state, and local agencies working on this case and in consultation with DNA experts from around the country. That collaboration will continue.

Boulder Police have sought out and worked regularly with multiple stakeholders across the country, to include the FBI, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and several outside forensic labs. Multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches due the huge advances in DNA technology. As of this past December, CBI has updated over 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology.

Additionally, Boulder Police have worked with CBI to ensure the DNA in the system can be compared correctly to new DNA samples that have been uploaded to ensure accuracy. That DNA is checked regularly for any new matches.

The Boulder Police Department understands how grievous the loss of a child is for both the Ramsey family and the community as a whole. That’s why detectives have steadfastly worked to solve this horrible crime .

“We have a shared goal to bring justice—and hopefully some peace—to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology. We’ve always used state-of-the-art technology as it has been at the forefront of this investigation. Every time the DNA technology changed, we worked to make sure the evidence could be tested.

This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty concurred.

“Every unsolved homicide is a tragedy, especially when the victim is a child,” Dougherty said. “The murder of JonBenet Ramsey has left a long, terrible trail of heartbreak and unanswered questions. Our office will continue to work with the Boulder Police Department, state agencies, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As in any murder case, if evidence leads to an arrest, the D.A.’s Office will work tirelessly to secure justice for the victim, closure for loved ones, and answers for our community.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact our tip line at 303-441-1974, BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) .”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 17

The woofers
4d ago

I get the distinct impression that there is something the Boulder police don't want known. If their "experts" have been working the case for over 20 years, with zero results, one would think they should not only welcome outside help, but actually request it themselves.

Reply(1)
6
David Moya
4d ago

Whenever the Police can't find out who committed a crime... Usually it is because they don't want to. With today's vast technology in crime fighting, I find it hard to believe that they have no answers. There is no such a thing as a perfect murder.

Reply
4
mike k
4d ago

Wait a minute former Governor Roy Romer handled this. Alex Hunter the elected D. A. swore the Grand jury failed to return an Indictment. Some individuals sold the crime scene photographs to the tabloids. Hundreds of police labs available and they choose K- Mart to develop crime scene photos. Great investigation.

Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX31 Denver

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#Dna#Violent Crime#Kdvr#Fox News#United Data Connect#Da#Fox News Digital#Crimecon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy