KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, May 1 2022 10 PM

Rain and storms continue across the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the effect until 2 a.m. Strong thunderstorms are possible with many threats such as large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low at this time during this event.

We are under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms today. A line of storms are currently moving through our region.

We will see most of the activity out of region after 1 a.m. Tomorrow will be warm with temperatures in the 90s. We will see cooler weather Tuesday ahead of another cold front.

A dryline will redevelop to our West and leads to another chance for storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. A cold front will move in Wednesday leading to some severe storms.

Temperatures sky rocket into the weekend. A upper level ridge will lead to increasing daytime highs. It is possible to see low 100s for highs on Sunday.

