Grand Rapids, MI

Woman dies after shooting on northeast side of Grand Rapids

By Kellen Voss
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
A woman has died after being shot in Grand Rapids Sunday night.

According to Grand Rapids police, a call about a possible shooting on Stonebrooke Drive NE came in just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that one woman was shot and was taken to the hospital. GRPD says the woman has since died.

The suspect from the shooting is in custody, and investigators say they don't know whether the suspect and the victim were connected in any way.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them or Silent Observer.

