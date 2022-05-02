ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Judge’s homers power Yanks’ 9-game win streak

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games, part of a surge that’s helped...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Ohtani’s Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. The sport’s biggest two-way star since Babe Ruth made his pitching debut at Fenway and induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters. That’s a career high for Ohtani and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high. Jared Walsh had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. The Angels turned a two-run game into a 7-0 blowout in the eighth.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night. With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel, and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets. Brandon Nimmo then lined a tying, two-run single to center off Knebel. He came around to score when Marte ripped a double off the wall in center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KEYT

Machado’s two homers lift Padres to 2-1 win vs Marlins

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had two impressive home runs and Nick Martinez threw seven strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 victory against the Miami Marlins. Both homers by the $300 million third baseman came off left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Machado homered to straightaway center field with two outs in the first inning and then hit a shot into the second deck in left field with one out in the fourth. Machado took over the team lead with seven homers. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and 31st of his career.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KEYT

Molina homers, Edman drives in three as Cards beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yadier Molina homered leading off the third inning for his first RBI of the season, Tommy Edman hit a two-run single and another RBI single, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the stumbling San Francisco Giants 7-1. Edman singled in the fifth to back right-hander Miles Mikolas and again in the Cardinals’ four-run seventh. Tyler O’Neill added a two-run single that inning and Juan Yepez also singled home a run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Abundance of goals on opening night of Stanley Cup playoffs

So much for the notion that goals are hard to come by in the playoffs. The NHL is in for another wildly unpredictable postseason if the opening night of the chase for the Stanley Cup is an indication of what’s to come. It’s a small sample size. But Game 1 losers were outscored 18-4 on Monday night, with three teams losing by four or more goals while the Kings and Oilers combined to score seven times in the only opener decided by a single goal. Even reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy posted ugly numbers after going 16-7 with a 1.90 goals against average and .937 save percentage in helping Tampa Bay win the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup titles a year ago.
NHL
KEYT

Panarin, Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins 5-2 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series. Chris Kreider, Andrew Copp and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves two nights after stopping 79 shots in a triple-overtime loss in Game 1. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins. Louis Domingue, getting the start after replacing the injured Casey DeSmith in the second overtime of Game 1, finished with 34 saves. Game 3 is Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
NHL
KEYT

Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk hit HRs, Rockies beat Nats 9-7

DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit three-run home runs for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals. Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Jhoulys Chacin got the win for the Rockies and Daniel Bard secured his eighth save in nine chances. Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10. Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double. Aaron Sanchez was given the loss.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Aaron Judge
KEYT

Grizzlies’ Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Payton

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Brooks must sit out Saturday’s Game 3 with the series shifting to San Francisco tied at one game apiece. The Warriors say Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage on the play. Payton will be reevaluated in two weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy