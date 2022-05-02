ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Reckless driver caught doing donuts in Clovis intersection, police say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ4Ik_0fQ8PQZQ00

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after an officer caught him driving recklessly in an intersection on Sunday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., an officer spotted a driver in a truck doing donuts in the intersection of Willow and Sierra avenues.

After leaving the intersection, officials say the driver sped away eastbound on Sierra before he noticed the officer looking at him.

The driver was pulled over near Sierra and Villa Avenue and arrested for reckless driving.

Officers also towed and impounded the driver’s truck for 30 days due to the reckless driving charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 7

Jeana Wells
4d ago

Great job Clovis PD. Take them down & make our streets a lil safer w/each arrest. 👍👍

Reply
11
esther evans
4d ago

Great job. Keep up the goid work and stop the safety hazard these drivers pose.

Reply
10
Robert Orona
4d ago

WO do they think there impressing.! No Respect for the Law make an Example out of them .90 day impoundment 90 day license suspended. 90 days community service..

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Clovis, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Police#Reckless Driving#Ksee Kgpe#Willow#Sierra#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy