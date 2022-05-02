Jay Schottenstein to Be a Father of the Year

Click here to read the full article.

Jay Schottenstein has not been without success in his life.

One of the members of Columbus, Ohio’s famed retailing families, Schottenstein holds a number of high-profile positions: chairman and chief executive officer of American Eagle Outfitters ; executive chairman of Designer Brands Inc., and chairman of Schottenstein Stores Corp., American Signature Inc./Value City Furniture, Schottenstein Property Group and SB360 Capital Partners.

But on June 14, Schottenstein will be honored for something other than his retail acumen: He has been selected by the National Father’s Day Council as a Father of the Year and will be feted at the group’s 80th annual awards luncheon that will be held in-person again this year at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel.

Schottenstein will share the honors with two other men at the event: Dave Price, weather anchor for NBC 4 New York/WNBC, and Ryan Day, head football coach for Ohio State University.

The honorees are selected to give recognition to fathers who have managed to successfully balance influential careers while remaining dedicated to their families, communities and philanthropic endeavors. Schottenstein has three sons with his wife Jeanie.

“We’re thrilled to be back in-person this year to celebrate these distinguished fathers who have made such a significant impact in their respective industries,” said Dan Orwig, president and CEO of The Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council. “Their unrivaled passion and dedication to their families, communities and philanthropic efforts truly embodies the spirit of this award.”

The luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs. To date, the National Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council Inc. has donated nearly $30 million to family-related charities nationwide.

Other men who have been honored over the years by the Father’s Day Council include current and former Presidents Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan; Generals Douglas MacArthur, Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf; retailer Terry J. Lundgren, and sports stars Arthur Ashe, Jim Kelly and Michael “Coach K” Krzyzewski.