ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Nail Care Brand Dr. Dana Hits Reset

By James Manso
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swy4W_0fQ8NgFE00

Click here to read the full article.

Under new ownership, Dr. Dana is relaunching.

The company founded by Dr. Dana Stern, which offers a three-step system focused on nail health, is relaunching on Amazon. Its hero product will retail for $29.99.

More from WWD

The revitalized brand is coming back to market after an explosion of interest in the nail category, fueled by pandemic-induced salon closures. The three-step system combines skin care ingredients for a once-weekly treatment to alleviate conditions such as brittle nails.

“It’s a three-step system, and it’s logical. We exfoliate in skin care, why don’t we exfoliate in nail care? We hydrate in skin care, why don’t we hydrate in nail care?” said Chris Hobson, chief executive officer of Rare Beauty Brands, which acquired the brand late last year for an undisclosed sum.

“We’ve pushed the branding, we’ve pushed the logo and the package copy, and the packaging itself is just a little bit more premium and more current than where it was previously,” Hobson continued, adding that the brand is also eyeing new products for expansion.

The brand is keeping its launch limited to Amazon , with the goal of expanding into retail at a later date. “The reason is that we really want to kickstart the Amazon process, and the credibility that comes with ratings and reviews,” Hobson said. “So many consumers reference Amazon on their purchase journey.”

To that end, interest from consumers remains high. “This product was a best seller on QVC , and that’s a tough audience. They have such a strong community,” Stern said. “I didn’t want to change the formula, but we definitely made major improvements on the packaging.”

Hobson and Stern declined to comment on sales expectations for the brand.

For more from WWD.com, see:

EXCLUSIVE: Walmart, Space NK Team Up

EXCLUSIVE: Wella Buys Natural Hair Care Brand Briogeo

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Care#Cosmetics#Hair Care#Nail Care Brand#The Beauty Transformation#Rare Beauty Brands
In Style

Shoppers Say This Castor Oil Has Made a "Huge" Difference With Hair and Brow Growth — and It's $10 Right Now

Dealing with thinning hair and noticeable hair loss can be super stressful — but Amazon shoppers have found that this affordable castor oil can help. The Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) has won over 1,600 customers due to the "huge difference" they're seeing in hair and brow thickness after using it. If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's known on Amazon for its best-selling biotin shampoo (which has the seal of approval from my 62-year-old mom, too). In addition to its biotin shampoo, the brand has a handful of nourishing oils in its lineup, like the Jamaican black castor oil, that shoppers love.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Hypebae

7 Flattering Haircuts To Try For Thin Hair

While full and thick hair is often celebrated, those with fine tresses should also be able to partake in chic haircuts, as there’s beauty in all hair textures. When you have naturally thin hair, be sure that your stylist shapes your hair so that your face and bone structure supports more bounce and volume. Even if flowing Farrah Fawcett-like tresses don’t run in your family, you can still achieve the look.
HAIR CARE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

10 Inherited Items Worth More Than You Think

After 25 years of appraising and reselling antiques, I know how daunting it can be to settle an estate. It usually goes something like this: A family is overwhelmed after inheriting a house stuffed to the rafters with generations’ worth of objects. They choose a few keepsakes for themselves and then rent a roll-off dumpster to dispose of everything else.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

The One Nighttime Habit You Should Avoid For Aging Hair—It Worsens Thinning!

After a long day, taking a shower and then going to bed is sometimes the most comforting way to unwind. For aging tresses, however, experts say sleeping with wet or damp hair could worsen thinning and even lead to hair loss or breakage more than you might realize. We checked in with hair experts Dr. Dominic Burg, trichologist at evolis Professional and Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder and co-director of Oak Dermatology, for more information.
HAIR CARE
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy