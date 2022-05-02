Nail Care Brand Dr. Dana Hits Reset

Click here to read the full article.

Under new ownership, Dr. Dana is relaunching.

The company founded by Dr. Dana Stern, which offers a three-step system focused on nail health, is relaunching on Amazon. Its hero product will retail for $29.99.

The revitalized brand is coming back to market after an explosion of interest in the nail category, fueled by pandemic-induced salon closures. The three-step system combines skin care ingredients for a once-weekly treatment to alleviate conditions such as brittle nails.

“It’s a three-step system, and it’s logical. We exfoliate in skin care, why don’t we exfoliate in nail care? We hydrate in skin care, why don’t we hydrate in nail care?” said Chris Hobson, chief executive officer of Rare Beauty Brands, which acquired the brand late last year for an undisclosed sum.

“We’ve pushed the branding, we’ve pushed the logo and the package copy, and the packaging itself is just a little bit more premium and more current than where it was previously,” Hobson continued, adding that the brand is also eyeing new products for expansion.

The brand is keeping its launch limited to Amazon , with the goal of expanding into retail at a later date. “The reason is that we really want to kickstart the Amazon process, and the credibility that comes with ratings and reviews,” Hobson said. “So many consumers reference Amazon on their purchase journey.”

To that end, interest from consumers remains high. “This product was a best seller on QVC , and that’s a tough audience. They have such a strong community,” Stern said. “I didn’t want to change the formula, but we definitely made major improvements on the packaging.”

Hobson and Stern declined to comment on sales expectations for the brand.

