ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Untuckit Partnering With Textile Designer Robshaw on Capsule

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Untuckit has entered the collaboration space.

The brand, built on the strength of its men’s shirts that are intended to be worn untucked, will unveil its first designer capsule collection this summer, partnering with textile designer John Robshaw on a line of colorful shirts.

More from WWD

Robshaw is known for his vibrant mix of prints in bedding, furniture and home decor, an aesthetic he applied to his first line for Untuckit. The capsule will consist of three colors and two prints and reflects the start of the company’s exploration of partnerships with independent artisans.

“At Untuckit, we’re always looking to work with independent, creative artists who have an artful take on our offerings,” said founder Chris Riccobono. “John Robshaw has been a longtime friend of the brand, so this collaboration felt very organic. We infused Robshaw’s ornate designs and patterns with our short-sleeve shirts — just in time for summer travel.”

For the capsule, Robshaw was inspired by batiks, shirts dyed with a process that has been around for centuries. He described it as classic tailored looks blended with a bohemian aesthetic.

The linen shirts — one with a pocket and one without — are lightweight and breathable. They will retail for $89 and will be available beginning June 1 in small through XXXL in both regular and slim fits. They will be sold on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Robshaw said, “It’s been fun to see how Untuckit approaches my prints. It’s great to see my designs used in fashion versus bedding and home decor.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

American Designers Celebrated American Fashion on the 2022 Met Steps

Click here to read the full article. On the first Monday in May, designers and their celebrity guests met on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s carpeted steps to celebrate the upcoming “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, set to open on May 7. This year’s exhibit is the second of the two-part series that celebrates American fashion, centering around defining moments in the 19th and 20th centuries; the Met Gala’s dress code of “Gilded Glamour” consecutively takes inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age between 1870 and 1890. On the Met steps, both American and European designers dominated the evening —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Bello Expands Vitamin Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Hello Bello is growing its foothold in the baby care category with new vitamin offerings. The three-year-old baby care brand launched by actress Kristen Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, is expanding its product offerings with three new gummy vitamins: Chlorophyll + Supergreens, Kids’ Multivitamin Fruit and Veggie Gummies and Kids Sleep Well Gummies. The new vitamins are also entering Target this month. The brand’s other offerings, like diapers, skin care, hair care and home products, is already available at Walmart and its own website.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Green People: TikTok’s ‘EcoTok’ Spawns Fashion’s Next-gen Creatives

Click here to read the full article. TikTok hasn’t lost its footing amid fashion’s drive for social influence, and in fact, a new guard of sustainable fashion creators is taking the wheel. Welcome to the corner of TikTok called “EcoTok,” where creators’ content spans climate change education, thrifting flips, do-it-yourself fashion (like the making of a sustainable Met Gala dress in 24 hours) and demystified looks at overconsumption, supply chain nuance and recycling rabbit holes. Here, a look at three of TikTok’s rising stars in the sustainable fashion space.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Régine Zylberberg
WWD

Myra Swim Partners With The Webster Bal Harbour for Weekend Pop-Up

Click here to read the full article. This weekend Australian swimwear brand Myra Swim is touching down in Miami to host a weekend-long pop-up, from Thursday to Sunday (with an additional Friday evening celebratory event), in partnership with The Webster Bal Harbour.  “In the 10 years that I’ve had Myra Swim, I’ve always been a loyal customer to The Webster store when spending time in Miami. I used to visit the South Beach and Bal Harbour locations while thinking to myself that one day Myra Swim would be sold here. It’s a huge accomplishment and honor to be able to collaborate...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Celebrities Went Pretty in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Pink seemed to be a common theme on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. In celebrating American designers and fashion as the second of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities opted for outfits highlighting accents of pink. Whether they wanted to emphasize the feminine aspect of its theme “Gilded Glamour” or simply because they wanted to wear pink, it seemed many stars shared the same idea.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WWD

What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. For the first time, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family made it to the Met Gala. The family’s matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made their way up the stairs of the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art on Monday night. Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé also arrived with the group.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Eye

Started in London by Lee Alexander McQueen in 2006, Sarabande made its New York debut on Tuesday. Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo. Behind the scenes of Nigo's first time designing for the Met, and the first custom red carpet design from…. By. Get all...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities drew eyes at Monday’s Met Gala not only with their attire, but their striking hair and makeup looks.  Stars brought their own flair to gilded age elegance, with Tommy Dorfman, Blake Lively and Anna Wintour donning jewel-encrusted tiaras, while Vanessa Hudgens and Kacey Musgraves opted for elegant updos in accordance with this year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Getting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe Fineman First-time attendee Dorfman said her tiara is more than 200 years...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Neiman Marcus Group Is Leveraging Partnerships for Greater ESG Impact

Click here to read the full article. Fresh with new and ambitious goals, Neiman Marcus Group intends to make an impact on environmental issues across its entire value chain. During the FMG Sustainability Forum, Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said setting the company’s ESG goals required a lot of teamwork, both in recruiting experts and forming new partnerships. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Considering NMG does not manufacture the majority of the product it sells, Martin said the company recognizes the place it needs to...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Kering Launches First Employee Share Ownership Program

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Kering said Wednesday it is launching its first employee share ownership plan, for employees in eight territories including France, the U.S. and China. Employees will be able to buy 200,000 shares at a discounted rate. The subscription period will be open from May 19 to June 9, with the price set on May 17. Delivery and settlement of the shares is slated for July 7.More from WWDOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los AngelesInside Tomas Maier's Melrose Avenue Pop-UpKering Celebrates Agnès Varda's Honorary Oscar “Kering’s outstanding success over the past few years is...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’ Moment, Launching First Bag Campaign Fronted by Sydney Sweeney

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — It’s a “super high visibility” moment for Miu Miu, and, according to chief executive officer Benedetta Petruzzo, this was achieved “not by chance, but it’s been spontaneous.” The latest quarterly Lyst Index showed that Miu Miu’s viral midriff-baring miniskirt generated a 400 percent increase in searches over the past three months and the look, paired with a short crop top, has been photographed on the likes of Zendaya on Interview magazine and Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair — and it even has its own Instagram account, @miumiuset.More from WWDPhotos of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

AAPI-owned Brands to Support This Month and Always

Click here to read the full article. As May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, there are plenty of Asian-owned and women-founded brands in the beauty and fashion industry to highlight. Over the years, many of these brands have climbed the ranks to become some of the most popular and sought-after products. Some of the brands may already sound familiar, like the popular hair accessories brand Emi Jay or the bestselling beauty company Tatcha.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Here,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Ami Colé’s Diarrha N’Diaye Formulates With Purpose

Click here to read the full article. When ideating her products, Ami Colé founder and chief executive officer Diarrha N’Diaye said community was key. At Fairchild Media Group’s 2022 Sustainability Forum, N’Diaye outlined her philosophy on product formulation. As it turns out, her approach is both a response and a love letter to the consumers she caters to.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany “We surveyed our community before we launched, about 400 to 500 women, asking them how important ‘clean’ was to them on a scale of one to 10....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Successful Was Vogue’s Live Coverage of the Met Gala?

Click here to read the full article. Vogue’s three-hour-long livestream of the Met Gala red carpet got off to a clunky start on the first Monday of May with the camera so zoomed in it cut off the faces of two of the presenters, Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles, while sound temporarily disappeared. Nevertheless, Condé Nast execs delivering the publisher’s annual NewFront presentation to advertisers at The Shed in New York City said the coverage, which was livestreamed on Vogue.com and Meta platforms such as Instagram, was a success, beating 2021, the first year it took control of live coverage. As...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Pottery Barn Partners With Tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer on Home Decor, Tabletop and Garden Collection

Click here to read the full article. Pottery Barn is collaborating with tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer on a collection featuring decor, textiles, tabletop and garden. Berolzheimer caught the attention of the design team at Pottery Barn, a division of Williams-Sonoma Inc., several years ago as she began accumulating a large following on social media as a fashion and lifestyle influencer originally known as @GalMeetsGlam.” On her blog and in her social media posts, she would frequently feature Pottery Barn products.More from WWDAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative CollaborationInside the Museum of Arts and Design's Punk Graphics ExhibitInside The Future Perfect's Casa Perfect Showroom Pottery...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Financial

Scott Baxter’s Kontoor Looking to Grow Through Macro Troubles. The Lee and Wrangler parent company upped its outlook of the year, but its CEO is well aware of the tougher…. Moncler Shares Fall on New Strategy for Grenoble, Genius Brands. During the group's Capital Markets Day, chairman and CEO...
MARKETS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy