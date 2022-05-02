Untuckit Partnering With Textile Designer Robshaw on Capsule

Click here to read the full article.

Untuckit has entered the collaboration space.

The brand, built on the strength of its men’s shirts that are intended to be worn untucked, will unveil its first designer capsule collection this summer, partnering with textile designer John Robshaw on a line of colorful shirts.

Robshaw is known for his vibrant mix of prints in bedding, furniture and home decor, an aesthetic he applied to his first line for Untuckit. The capsule will consist of three colors and two prints and reflects the start of the company’s exploration of partnerships with independent artisans.

“At Untuckit, we’re always looking to work with independent, creative artists who have an artful take on our offerings,” said founder Chris Riccobono. “John Robshaw has been a longtime friend of the brand, so this collaboration felt very organic. We infused Robshaw’s ornate designs and patterns with our short-sleeve shirts — just in time for summer travel.”

For the capsule, Robshaw was inspired by batiks, shirts dyed with a process that has been around for centuries. He described it as classic tailored looks blended with a bohemian aesthetic.

The linen shirts — one with a pocket and one without — are lightweight and breathable. They will retail for $89 and will be available beginning June 1 in small through XXXL in both regular and slim fits. They will be sold on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Robshaw said, “It’s been fun to see how Untuckit approaches my prints. It’s great to see my designs used in fashion versus bedding and home decor.”