Please Enable JavaScript

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” has won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County. The outcome followed a three-year court battle. The litigation stemmed from about $30,000 in fines and more than 30 violations for the cat’s alleged...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Gun safes have been added to the list of household goods permitted to travel by the Department of Defense. This was confirmed in a memorandum issued by the DoD Per Diem, Travel and Transportation Allowance Committee on April 2. According to the committee, empty gun safes weighing up to 500 pounds […]
Comments / 0