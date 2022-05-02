ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford, Throckmorton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Webster, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Braxton; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Webster; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, southwestern Upshur, north central Webster and south central Harrison Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1058 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Glenville to near Gassaway to 7 miles northwest of Birch River. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Sutton, Gassaway, Jackson Mill, Stonewall Jackson, Holly River State Park, Rock Cave, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Burnsville, Jane Lew, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Shock, Eden, Rosedale, Cleveland, Little Birch and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 47 and 107. Route 19 between mile markers 65 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 932 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Destin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Roane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN GILMER...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE AND NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and may lead to minor water problems.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 267.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 267. Fri 8 AM 271. 274. 274. 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:20:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible Flood Warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM EDT. Target Area: Morgan The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Cacapon River near Great Cacapon. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Kilgore Road is flooded in multiple spots. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet, or 3.8 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Cacapon River Great Cacapon 9.0 5.2 Fri 9 am 5.0 5.0 5.8 10.2 2am Sun
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guinea Mills, or near Dillwyn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn and Gold Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dallas, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River warnings remain in effect for some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 AM CDT, Ongoing flooding continues from recent heavy rainfall. While widespread rapid rises in river levels are not expected, many areas still have residual flooding with numerous road closures. - This replaces a flood warning for the same area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Rolla, Nixa, Ozark, Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon and Branson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 20.8 Fri 8 AM 20.9 19.6 18.0 21.7 7 PM 5/06
YELL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jefferson; Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pine Bluff. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, Regional Park is flooded with the gate at Regional Park Road closed. This will prevent access to the AGFC Delta Rivers Nature Center and Harbor Oaks public golf course. Some damage in the lowlands inside the levees in Pine Bluff. Water over Knotts Island Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.9 feet early Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 40.0 feet. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pine Bluff 42.0 35.4 Fri 9 AM 36.5 39.0 41.8 41.9 1 PM 5/09
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River warnings remain in effect for some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 AM CDT, Ongoing flooding continues from recent heavy rainfall. While widespread rapid rises in river levels are not expected, many areas still have residual flooding with numerous road closures. - This replaces a flood warning for the same area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Rolla, Nixa, Ozark, Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon and Branson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Putnam; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Roane County in central West Virginia Southeastern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Northeastern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized higher amounts. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Widespread flash flooding is ongoing with several reports of water rescues. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nitro, Spencer, St. Albans, Sissonville, Poca, Kenna, Cross Lanes, Teays Valley, Kentuck, Harmony, Walton, Gandeeville, Liberty and Looneyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Imboden affecting Randolph and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Imboden. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lower lying cultivated farmlands and pastures flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Spring River Imboden 18.0 19.1 Fri 8 AM 15.0 12.9 12.1 Crested
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

