Pop Star Bruno Mars announced he will be playing three shows in September at Fenway’s newest music venue, MGM Music Hall in Boston. The 14 time grammy winner will perform Wednesday, September 7, Friday September 9 and Sunday, September 11 at the 5,009 seat venue located at the corner of Lansdowne Street and Ipswich Street in Boston, Massachusetts. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. but fans can shop for tickets now before they sell out on Friday on ticket vendor websites like StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO