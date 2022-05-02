Destination Downtown Haverhill Plans Eating, Shopping, Entertaining Events Through Oct.

I remember going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, every summer with camp and on weekends with my family. Throughout the years, I have learned never to have a slice of pizza before going on the Turkish Twist, one of their fastest spinning rides. I have made so many good memories at Canobie Lake Park, especially riding the bumper cars, getting wet on the Boston Tea Party, going to their annual Screamfest around Halloween, and riding their newest coaster Untamed, not to mention how many quarters I have spent in their pinball room.

