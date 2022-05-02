ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination Downtown Haverhill Plans Eating, Shopping, Entertaining Events Through Oct.

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 4 days ago
A series of public events this summer and fall promises to make downtown Haverhill the place to be in 2022. Destination Downtown Haverhill is promoting events and programs from June to October that, organizers say, “bring people together and highlight Haverhill’s historic downtown.” Activities include Haverhill ArtWalk, Farmers Market, CiderFEAST New...

