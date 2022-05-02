Rep. Vargas to Participate in Legislative Panel, Q & A, During MetroCommon 2050

City councilors will study whether the legislative body should have its own chief of staff, even as some members voiced strong feelings for and against. Citing public responses to a recent Citizens Outreach Committee meeting on Haverhill’s charter, Councilor John A. Michitson said Tuesday his take on the suggestions and criticisms is a need for the council to communicate with the public more effectively. He said this is especially true when there is a difference of opinion between the council and mayor.

