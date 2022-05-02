ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Vargas to Participate in Legislative Panel, Q & A, During MetroCommon 2050

By WHAV Staff
 4 days ago
Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas is taking part in a legislative panel during MetroCommon 2050, reviewing “ways the Boston region can become more equitable,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAV

