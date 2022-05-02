ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, OH

Falcons Snatch First Game Against Toppers

 4 days ago

Cadiz, OH. (WTRF) – The Falcons hit a home run to start off the game in the first hitting. Zach Musgrove hit his second home run of the season to make it 2-0 Fairmont.

Logan Smith didn’t allow a run until the 7th inning an had 3 K’s for the Falcons.

Dwayne Thomas drove in Noah Canterbury in the 6th to make it a 3-0 game. Thomas went 0-3 in the game but the Falcons won big 7-1. It also won the second game 11-8 and it now sits in first place in the Mountain East Conference.

