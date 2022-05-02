ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

QCA law enforcement departments honor fallen officers

By Samson Kimani
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Several Quad Cities police departments honored officers who died in the line of duty with...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 8

Related
KWQC

Family of Knox County deputy killed in line of duty releases statement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of Knox County deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist released a statement on his death Wednesday. Weist was killed in the line of duty Friday. Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives. We are deeply beholden and grateful to all of you.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Moline Police add 5 new officers to the force

First Alert Forecast - Back to rainy days Thursday and Friday. All mothers and babies are healthy. Moline Fire Department eager to fill positions on International Firefighters' Day. Constant rain, fertilizer shortages prevent QCA farmer from planting crops. 'Operation Prom' warns students about the dangers of drunk driving. The goal...
MOLINE, IL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KMOV

St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DE SOTO, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Officer#Qca#Kwqc#Quad Cities#Edgewood Baptist Church
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Central Illinois Proud

Drug bust leads to 3 arrests in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after police found a heap of drugs and firearms during a search. At approximately 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, officers executed search warrants at two residences in the 1400 block of W. Smith Street, a few blocks away from Proctor Recreation Center.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy