San Diego, CA

Officer shot on I-8 in San Diego released from hospital

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwJKO_0fQ8JVcx00

SAN DIEGO – The California Highway Patrol officer recently shot on Interstate 8 in San Diego has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Officer Tony Pacheco was released from Scripps Mercy Hospital after receiving several days of care for a gunshot wound to the leg, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said. Pacheco now is home and recovering from his injuries.

CHP identifies officer shot on freeway

Pacheco, a seven-year veteran of CHP, initially was listed in “serious but stable” condition following the incident but was later upgraded to “stable.”

“Tony is very lucky to survive,” CHP Captain Taylor Cooper said after the shooting.

A GoFundMe shared by the San Diego Police Officers Association raised more than $36,000 to help officer Pacheco and his family, with the funds intended to cover meals, child care for his two kids and transportation costs.

On Saturday, one of the fundraiser organizers posted an update on behalf of the recovering officer, thanking everyone who has helped him and his family.

Police identify suspect in attack that left officer shot

“My wife and I are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we have received. We’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us during this difficult time. From the donors, to the hospital staff, coworkers, friends, family, law enforcement, and everyone who assisted on scene. Thank you for all the love and support,” the statement posted to GoFundMe reads.

Earlier this week, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 25-year-old Yuhao Du who is accused of taking part in the incident that injured Pacheco.

UCSD grad student accused in shooting of CHP officer

Du was charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, taking a firearm from a peace officer and causing great bodily injury. He is slated to be in court Tuesday.

FOX 5 San Diego

