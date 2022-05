CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer. This question comes up all the time at the end of tax season. Now that tax season is over, whew, for now, I always get asked this same question of how long should I keep my taxes on file? 3-years, 7-years, 10-YEARS? As an Accountant, I inform my clients to hold onto their taxes for a minimum of 10 YEARS! The reason why I tell them to store their filed taxes so long is because I had a new client call Mays Concepts LLC asking if we could assist them with a situation. It turns out the IRS had audited them for unpaid taxes in the amount of $70,000. The IRS had put a $70,000 lien on their home for failing to file taxes for the past 10-years.

