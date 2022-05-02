Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Gibson

CHARLOTTE – Barbara and I had made reservations at the Seafood BeachsideRestaurant one evening. Once we arrived, we were in awe. The facility was under an open wooden shelter, with bench tables, and the beach for a floor. We were 6 feet from the ocean, and adjacent to the ocean boardwalk. The menu was literally 5 star, and the Food was better than excellent. As a seafood specialty restaurant, I ordered soup, salad, and scallops, while Barbara ordered soup and Mahi Mahi. Everything was fresh and served with flair. The wait staff kept asking if there was anything they could do or bring us. We were so enthralled by theSunset on the Beach, that we became mesmerized by the entire experience. We had not paid much attention to the family next to us, but we introduce ourselves. They were from Austin Texas and were really enjoying the resort. More important to them was the ability for the 6 and 8-year-old children to have dinner with them in such a magnificent setting, and the kids did not even miss a step playing in the sand and barefoot.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO