ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Athletes Of The Week

By Ed Berti
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PJ Chiles – The senior went 2-3 in the Patriots 8-7 win over Butler. He now leads the team with 21 hits, 16 singles, 4 doubles, 1 triple, along with .375 BA. His OBP .470, SLG% .482, and .952 OPS to lead the Patriots. Cole Coates – The...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Lady Patriots Sweep Bulldogs 14-4, 13-7 Finish SW4A Co-Champions

MINT HILL, NC – The Lady Patriots picked up three wins this past week and swept local rival Butler to propel themselves into Co-Champions of the Southwestern 4A Conference with an 11-1 record tied with Providence whos is 15-7 on the season. Overall, Indy had an outstanding season with a 17-5 win loss record as they prepare for the upcoming playoffs.
SPORTS
The Mint Hill Times

Butler Evens The Season Series With Indy

MINT HILL, NC – After suffering an 8-7 Tuesday loss at Independence High School, the Butler Bulldogs evened the season series Friday night at Butler by beating the Patriots 4-0 on their senior night. After both teams were unable to score in the first inning, the Bulldogs got their bats going in the bottom half of the second inning. Ryan Wilson led off with a triple to right field. Peyton Hulighan was up next and scored Wilson on a sacrifice to make the score 1-0. Jaccob Simka and Ashton Wolfe followed and both batters drew walks. Spencer Price came in to run for the pitcher Ashton Wolfe. Zack Francis came to the plate and sacrificed Simka making the score 2-0. The Bulldogs scored their third run on a Dylan Jones’ base hit scoring Price to give Butler a 3-0 lead at the end of two full innings. In the fourth inning, Ashton Wolfe led off with a single to right field. After Butler popped out to Indy’s PJ Chiles, Dylan Jones hit a grounder to short but Indy bobbled the ball on the force out at second and both runners were safe. With runners on first and second, Wolfe scored on a throwing error giving Butler a 4-0 lead.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Patriots Rally For A Walk-Off Win Over Rival Bulldogs

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday night at Independence High School, the Independence Patriots baseball team paid honor to their six seniors: Jake Stanley, Tyler Spicer, Thomas Miller, Luke Chantry, PJ Chiles and Daniel Ramos. After recognizing the seniors, the players’ six moms took the field to throw out the first pitch. The seniors served as catchers for their own moms. After the ceremony and in front of a large crowd, the fans saw the Patriots, trailing by three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, rally for an 8-7 walk-off win over their arch-rival the Butler Bulldogs. Ryan Wilson put Butler up 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single to left field to score Jaccob Simka from second base. The Patriots ended the top half of the inning with a Michael Short to PJ Chiles pick-off play at first base. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead but were held scoreless in the third and fourth innings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

677
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy