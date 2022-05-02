EF elementary students are learning through TED Talks

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- A thunderous round of applause was given for a beloved teacher at Clara Barton Elementary School in West Mifflin on Monday.In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Mrs. Kathy Graham was selected to receive a special honor that recognized her work and helped her improve her classroom. Graham was given a $750 donation worth of school supplies from the Wal-Mart in West Mifflin.Graham, who teaches kindergarten, was shocked when she found out was happening.She was nominated by parents in the district for her calm and comforting personality, and for the positive impression she has on her students.On top of supplies, she will also receive a free Wal-Mart Plus subscription for a whole year, to help with gas and home delivery.School officials tell KDKA that funding has been cut dramatically, mostly because of a declining tax base, especially linked to the demise of the Century 3 Mall -- leaving many teachers no choice but to dip into their own wallets.The principal of the school says that through a partnership that has been established with Wal-Mart, there will be future funding opportunities to help make sure teachers have the tools they need to give kids the education they deserve.

3 DAYS AGO